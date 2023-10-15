Schneider, Leonard J.



Leonard Joseph 'Len' Schneider, 94, of Colerain Township, (formerly of Mason) Ohio passed away peacefully on October 12, 2023. Len was born on April 20, 1929, to Josephine (Ruhl) and John Schneider in Cincinnati, Ohio. Len's priorities were God, family, work, volunteering at his Parish Church, and attending daily Mass. He was a man of integrity who was determined to do things the right way. You could set your clocks by his daily routines, his word was golden, and his strong Catholic faith formed his every decision and action. Eight hours before his death he was singing the Chaplet of Divine Mercy on his Rosary beads along with a TV Program on EWTN.He made time for each of his 6 sons as they were growing up, spending weekends on campouts, going to sporting events, playing toss in the yard, driving sons and friends to a variety of activities, and providing for his sons with faith, discipline, wisdom, direction, grace, and unconditional love. He was a role model not only to his sons and grandchildren but also for every kid who grew up on Snyder Road in Green Township.If a friend asked for help dad always found a way to oblige. He accepted the challenges that life threw at him frequently saying (sometimes to mom's frustration); "The Lord had always been faithful to us in the past. He will be faithful again now with this current challenge facing us." He then moved on with a positive attitude and unique determination. He taught that same tenacious behavior to his sons. His grandchildren were special to him, and he taught them important virtues by way of his examples and life stories. Kind-hearted, caring, hard-working, and dedicated are just a few characteristics of Len. His sense of humor was ironic at times, literal many times, corny more often than usual, and would elicit a variety of responses, including giggles, groans, eye rolling, and belly laughs. Even though Dad was only at Northgate Park Assisted Living Community for the last nine months of his life, the staff frequently commented how much they loved Len's personality, cheerfulness, and patience. They especially liked that he never complained and was so flexible. No one could load a dishwasher like Len! Second only to his love for God was his love for his family. In all of his roles as the patriarch of the Schneider family, his compassion and dedication to his loved ones will always be unmatched. We grieve because he is not physically with us and yet we celebrate his new life with mom and the Lord, and will always hold precious memories of the love, laughter, and wisdom that he shared. Preceded in death by his beloved wife Mary 'Florence' Schneider (nee Woodward); his parents Josephine and John; his brother-in-law Don Woodward; Sisters Colette McKenzie, Rita Lindeman, and Alberta Houghton; and brothers Urban, Adrian, and Milt; and grandchild Shannon Gray. Survived by children Michael (Barbara), Donald (Karen), James (Kathy Tandy), Paul (Sandy), Joseph (Toni) and Thomas (Kathleen), Tricia Spurlino and Kathy Schneider; loving grandfather of Dana (Willie) Byrd, Carrie (Randy) Barry, Jamie (Justin) Gladieux, Kristopher Schneider, Joey (Brittny) Schneider, David (Lori) Schneider, Kristen (Brian) Wilkerson, Katy (Josh) Smith, Kari (Justin) Seedle, Nicky Schneider, Valerie (Eric) Louie, Kelsey (Phil) Schaub, Ali Schneider, Sammy Branson, and Olivia Branson; and great-grandfather of Taylor Myers, Jack Byrd, Savannah Kramer, Josie Wagner, Jaxon Barry, Brodie and Gentry Gladieux, Zoe and Jospeh Schneider, Cora and Leo Schneider, Ava and Ella Wilkerson; and great-great grandfather of Lennon and Ren Ireland. A Mass of Christian burial will be held on Tuesday, October 17th at 10:30am at St John the Baptist Church, 5361 Dry Ridge Road, Cincinnati, OH 45252. Interment in Gate of Heaven Cemetery. www.muellerfuneralS.com



