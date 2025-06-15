Schmitz, Mathew S.



Mathew S. Schmitz, age 26 passed away Wednesday June 11, 2025. He was born September 25, 1998 to Daniel and Jacquelyn (Passon) Schmitz. Mathew honorably served in Ohio National Guard, was a diesel mechanic, and a member of the Sons of the American Revolution. He is survived by three children Nolan, McCord, Marie Schmitz; god-daughter Ma'Leea Cosby; parents Dan and Jackie Schmitz; siblings Amanda (Garrett) MacDonald, Andrew Schmitz; grandparents Dan and Wanda Schmitz and was also survived by many aunts, uncles, cousins and many friends. Visitation will be Friday June 20, 2025 at Weigel Funeral Home 980 NW Washington Blvd Hamilton, Ohio 45013 from 1:00pm until the time of the funeral service at 3:00pm. In lieu of flowers donations may be made to the Mathew Schmitz Children's Education Fund. Online condolences may be left at www.weigelfuneralhome.com.



