Schmidt, Dorothy

Schmidt (Gardner), Dorothy M. "Dotty"



Dorothy "Dotty" M. Schmidt, age 73 of Ross, Ohio passed away on June 27, 2024 while vacationing with family in Big Sky, Montana. She was born on June 22, 1951 in Cincinnati, Ohio the daughter of Horace J. and Lois R. (DeYoung) Gardner. Dotty worked for Ross Local Schools as the food services coordinator, retiring in 2011 after 30 years. She was also a member of Fairfield Church of the Nazarene. She is survived by three daughters, Anne (Pete) Lanphier, Theresa (William) Goins, and Angela (Jerry) Schinaman; her grandchildren Cassie Franklin, Nicholas (Hailey) Goins, Toni Franklin, Katelyn (fiancé Fabian) Goins, Elsie Franklin, Adler Schinaman; great granddaughter Arielle Franklin and her beloved fur baby Daisy; and many nieces, nephews, family and friends. She was preceded in death by her parents, Horace J. and Lois R. (Deyoung) Gardner, her brother Jim Gardner and granddaughter Winnie Franklin. Visitation will be held at Charles C. Young Funeral Home, 4032 Hamilton Cleves Road, Ross, Ohio on Friday, July 5, 2024 from 10 a.m. until the time of the funeral service at 12 noon. Burial will follow in Arlington Memorial Gardens in Mt. Healthy. If desired, memorials may be made to Fairfield Church of the Nazarene, 12190 East Miami River Road, Cincinnati, OH 45252. Online condolences at www.charlesyoungfuneralhome.com. Dotty was known for for her kind heart, generous spirit, and unwavering love for her family and Daisy.



Sign the guestbook at Legacy.com