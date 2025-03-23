Schmidt, Daniel Albert "Dan"



With heavy, peaceful hearts, the family of Daniel Albert Schmidt, would like to announce that he passed peacefully at home, in his sleep, February 23, 2025 in Middletown, Ohio at the ripe age of 83. Dan's final climb up the highest mountain was conquered with his loving caregiver by his side. Dan was welcomed by his parents, Albert Charles and Ida Mary Schmidt. Dan is survived by one brother Earl (Les) Schmidt, who will carry on his memory. Dan's spirit will guide and bless 3 daughters: Tracy (Michael) Long, Jodi (Mike) Wolters and Dani Schmidt. Dan's 9 Grandchildren: Elizabeth Reese, Caroline Long, Emily Russell, Hannah, Adam, Sarah, and Liam Acton, Codi Schmidt and Jacob Dameron and 7 Great grandchildren: Jack Reese, Easton, Chloe and Sawyer Zearbaugh, Millie Russell, Cole and Elliott acton will be guided by his love, legacy and shining light. Dan grew up in Reading, Ohio, graduated from Reading high school, served in the National Guard reserves. He was married to Barbara Lee Ruffley for 20 years. Dan was an adrenaline junky with a traveler's soul, had a passion for God's creations and Mother Nature's beauty. He cared deeply for everyone and his soul carried a light that will continue to shine on through those who loved him. Dan's family would like to invite you to join them in a Celebration of Life, May 10th, 2025, 2pm at Sebald Park, 5580 Elk Creek Rd., Middletown, Ohio. Let us all join together and fill the afternoon with love and laughter as we share memories of such a great soul.The family would like to thank all his friends, nurses and doctors who were part of his unforgettable journey. In lieu of flowers, please consider donating and supporting one of his favorite charities: St. Joseph's Indian School or visit: alivingtribute.org to plant a tree to honor his love of nature.



With every sunrise and sunset, your memory we shall never forget.



