SCHLIESMAN, Thomas H.



Tom died on November 29, 2022, at 69 years old. He leaves behind a sister Karen Grafner (Dan), niece Sarah, and nephew Ben (Lauren and Ella.) He also leaves behind Mike and Lori Adams and many cousins and friends. He was preceded in death by his mother Betty and father Howard (Bud) and brother Richard who died in infancy.



Tom graduated from Taft and BGSU with a degree in Accounting. His work life was spent with International Paper, Baldwin Piano, and Standard Textiles.



He was an avid Buckeye and Bengals football fan. In his younger days, Tom enjoyed golfing trips and Jimmy Buffet concerts. He was also a dedicated volunteer with the Optimist Club.



Tom served as the fiscal officer with Faith Church for about 20 years. He followed in the footsteps of his mother.



A memorial service is planned for January 14 at Faith Church at 1:00pm. In lieu of flowers, please make a gift to Faith Church, the Optimist Club, or your favorite charity.

