Schlicher, Nancy 93 of Enon, Ohio passed away on Sunday, April 23, 2023 at Fox Run in Enon, Ohio. Nancy was born on December 8, 1929 in Hamden, Ohio in the home of her grandmother Hattie Lewis. She was preceded in death by her husband Paul, parents, Matthews and Yail Lewis, and son Marc Schlicher. Paul was the love of her life, and they were married on September 25, 1948. She is survived by sons, Matthews (Mac) Schlicher, Paul (PM) (Janet) Schlicher, John (Michelle) Schlicher and daughter-in-law Donna Schlicher. She is also survived by 13 grandchildren, 32 great-grandchildren and 1 great- great-grandchild, her sister Verna Clayton and numerous beloved nephews and nieces. Nancy was a graduate of Springfield High School and attended Wittenberg University. Nancy loved her family and as her beloved sons were growing up, she and Paul were always there to cheer them on! She was a founding member of the Springfield Area Emmaus Community. Nancy spent most of her adult life as a member of United Methodist Women. She served as president of the Conference UMW for 12 years. Nancy was a delegate to Annual Conference serving for 50 consecutive years. She was a delegate to the General Conference of the United Methodist Church for three conferences over a 12-year period. Especially dear to her heart was the Native American Ministries at the Four Corners Navajo Indian Reservation in Shiprock, New Mexico, where she and her husband led 10 youth mission trips. She knew the power of prayer and had a deep and abiding relationship with the Lord which sustained her. To say she was a prayer warrior would be an understatement. Without question Nancy's greatest treasure was found in her family, her husband Paul and her beloved boys. It was after many weeks in hospice care at Fox Run, when on Sunday, April 23, surrounded by her family she "went home" for the final time to be with her Lord and Savior, Jesus Christ. Without question upon her arrival in heaven, she was greeted with, "Well done, my good and faithful servant!" and embraced by her loving husband Paul. Nancy's family would like to express their thanks to the staff at Fox Run, the Medical Staff, and the Hospice Team for their compassion and care. Visitation will be on Friday, April 28, 2023 from 4 PM to 7 PM and from 10 AM  11 AM on Saturday, April 29 at the Enon United Methodist Church, 85 Broadway Road (Offices at 135 S. Harrison St), Enon, Ohio. The Service of Celebration for Her Life will be held on Saturday, April 29 at 11 AM at the church with Rev. David Ramming, Rev. Heather Husted & Rev. John Schlicher officiating. The committal service will follow at the Enon Cemetery. Memorial contributions may be made in her name to the 4 Corners Native American Ministries in Shiprock, New Mexico. Arrangements are being handled by the Tobias Funeral Home in Beavercreek, Ohio.

