Schindler, Rose Mary Ahern



age 97, of Dayton, OH, formerly of Port Charlotte, FL, passed away on Thursday, April 3, 2025. A Mass of Christian Burial will be held at 11am on Friday, April 11, 2025, at Queen of Martyrs Catholic Church, 4144 Cedar Ridge Rd. Dayton, OH 45414. The family will greet friends starting at 10am at the church. Burial at Calvary Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to Ohio's Hospice of Dayton in recognition of the exceptional care they gave to Rose Mary. For full remembrances please visit www.Routsong.com.



