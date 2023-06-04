Schindler, Gerald James "Jerry"



Jerry was born to Jean Elizabeth (Custer) and Harold Schindler on July 19, 1948 in Detroit, Michigan. Jerry departed this life at age 74 on December 10, 2022. Jerry was preceded in death by his wife of 39 years, Dr. Deborah Howard Schindler, his parents, his sister-in-law Elizabeth Howard and his brother-in-law Doug Ison.



Jerry graduated from Michigan State University with a B.S. Degree. He taught math and owned a physical fitness gym in Trenton, OH and called Oxford, OH his home for many years.



Jerry leaves behind two surviving brothers, Donald Lee Schindler and Randall Bruce (Kathy) Schindler, his sister-in-laws Angela Howard and Berta Howard, his brother-in-laws Philip Howard and David (LeAnne) Woods.



Jerry cherished every moment he spent with his nieces & nephews and was Godfather to many of them. His nieces & nephews include Kate Smith, Jim Ison, Jessica (Brian) Bacon, Mia Anavi, Stephanie Schindler, Jason Schindler, Matthew (Beth) Schindler, Brandon Schindler, Ryan Schindler, Rebecca (Lee) McCarren, Megan (Todd) Waugh, Katie (Garrett) Steiner, Alexander (Katie) Dean, Russell Dean and Eric Staley. Jerry was especially fond of his many great-nieces and nephews which include Nathan Schindler, Gavin Schindler, Asher Schindler, Cody Schindler, Aiden Schindler, Charlotte Bacon, Olivia Bacon, Kayla Schindler, Lily Vance, Lucas Clark, Nathan Howard, Lauren Howard, Audrey Steiner, Larkin Steiner, Remington Dean, Aria Dean, Jadacie Ison, Maya Ison and Victoria Smith.



Jerry was a member of Morning Sun Presbyterian Church and the Golden Tappers Dance Troupe.



Jerry devoted his life to the happiness of others and loved many of you dearly. We the Family would like to invite you to come help us Celebrate Jerry's Life on Saturday, June 10th, 2023 at the Cobblestone Community Church, 4191 Kehr Rd in Oxford, Ohio 45056 at 11:00am with Pastor Andrew Holzworth presiding.



For all of us that knew Jerry, he will live on in our hearts forever.

