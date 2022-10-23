SCHIEMAN, Nora Belle



Age 96, passed away on October 20, 2022 after a brief illness at River Oaks Memory Care Community in Miamisburg, Ohio.



Nora was born February 1, 1926, in Millcreek Township, Fountain County, Indiana. She was the daughter of the late James E. and Naomi (nee Ratcliff) Thornton. She moved to Dayton after her graduation from high school in Cayuga, Indiana to take a job at Wright Field in 1944. After the war she met her future husband Bill, while both were dance instructors at Arthur Murray Dance Studio. Mom and Dad were soon married and quickly settled down in Dayton and started their family. After her three children were older, Nora began working, first part-time and eventually full-time, for the US Post Office in Dayton. In 1967, Nora moved to Virginia Beach after her husband's job with the Federal Government was transferred to the Norfolk Naval Air Station.



She was married to William F. Schieman for 67 years. William F. "dad" preceded Nora in death on December 20, 2013. Mom was also preceded in death by two of her children: Pauletta S., October 1, 1970, and David G., May 16, 2019. Mom also worked for the US Post Office in Virginia Beach but retired early to care for her youngest son, David. Mom resided in the house she and dad purchased on Keeling Rd. for over 50 years until her health required she move back to Dayton to receive care from her son, Bill. Mom was an avid gardener, book collector and a great cook and baker. Her beautifully landscaped yard in Virginia Beach turned the heads of many who walked or drove past it over the years.



Survivors include her eldest son William D. Schieman and his partner Monica S. Donohoo of Wilmington, Ohio, granddaughter Tracey E. Martinez (nee Schieman) and her husband Michael J. Martinez of Waynesville, Ohio, grandson Jefferey G. Schiemann living in Zurich, Switzerland and great-grandchildren Maiko Martinez and Hyram Martinez.



A memorial service will be held at the Hollomon-Brown Funeral Home, Bayside Chapel, in Virginia Beach. Interment will be at Rosewood Memorial Park following the service. In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made to the Virginia Beach SPCA. Mom loved every dog she ever met!

