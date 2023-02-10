X
Dark Mode Toggle

SCHIELTZ, Rita

Obituaries
Updated 32 minutes ago

SCHIELTZ (Elix), Rita Mildred

Age 74 of Harrison Twp., a longtime resident of the Vandalia-Shiloh-Englewood area passed away Wednesday, February 8, 2023. Mass of Christian Burial at 10:30 a.m. Tuesday, February 14, 2023, at St. Rita Catholic Church. Prayer service 9:30 a.m. Tuesday at Baker-Hazel & Snider Funeral Home, 5555 Philadelphia Dr. at N. Main St, Rt. 48. Burial Forest Hills Memorial Gardens, Tipp City. The family will receive friends from 5:00 to 8:00 p.m. Monday, February 13, 2023, at the funeral home. Memorial contributions can be made to the charity of your choice. Online memories and condolences may be left for the family at www.bakerhazelsnider.com.

Sign the guestbook at Legacy.com

View the obituary on Legacy.com

Funeral Home Information

Baker-Hazel & Snider Funeral Home

5555 Philadelphia Drive

Dayton, OH

45415

https://www.bakerhazelsnider.com

In Other News
1
FLEMING, Carl
2
FILBRUN, Doris
3
SPICER, Marina
4
WICKER, Alma
5
Croucher, Judy
© 2023 Journal-News.
All Rights Reserved.
By using this website, you accept the terms of our
Visitor Agreement, Privacy Policy, CCPA, and understand your options regarding Ad Choices.
Learn about Careers at Cox Enterprises.
Back to Top