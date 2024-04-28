Schenk, Juanita L.



age 84 of Hamilton, passed into the arms of Jesus on Wednesday, April 24, 2024. Juanita was born in McKee, Kentucky on December 22, 1939, to Fred Tincher and Mamie Marie (Durham) Tincher. Her childhood was spent in McKee and Sand Gap, KY, and Hamilton, OH. Nita loved cooking and that is how she would show her love for you. She liked to watch all birds, especially red birds. She loved all of her children, grandchildren, great grandchildren, and great great grandchildren, and all of her extended family as well. Juanita is survived by her children, Debby (Mike) Jordan, Tina Schenk Napier, and Lori (Wayne Woodlee) May; her grandchildren, Marcus (Heather), Amie, Sam (Amy), Becca, Chelsea (Kalvin), Anna, and Anthony; her great grandchildren, Haley, Kylie, Samantha, Abi, Mattie, Kyle, Micah, Lilly, Onyx and Emerald; and sister, Brenda (Dick) Harris; her brother, Sherman (Michie) Tincher; sister in law Mary Hoffman; and brother in law Thomas (Bonnie) Schenk. Juanita was preceded in death by her parents, Fred Tincher and Mamie Marie Tincher; her husband Robert N. Schenk; her son, Rob Schenk; sisters, Faye, Wilma, and Linda; and one grandson Joshua Napier. Funeral service will be held at Brown Dawson Flick Funeral Home, 1350 Millville Ave., Hamilton, Ohio, on Wednesday, May 1, 2024, at 1:00 PM with Jacob Day of Freedom Baptist Church officiating. Burial will follow at Rose Hill Burial Park. Visitation will be held on Wednesday, May 1, 2024, from 12:00 PM to 1:00 PM at Brown Dawson Flick Funeral Home. Memorial contributions can be made to Freedom Baptist Church.



Sign the guestbook at Legacy.com