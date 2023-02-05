SCHENCK, Donald A.



Donald A. Schenck, 88, of Anderson Township, OH, passed peacefully on January 28, 2023, with his loving family by his side. He and his wife Barbara J. Schenck (nee Officer) were married for 60 years. She was the light of his life. Faith and family were foremost to Don. The youngest son of Arthur E. and Jeanette E. Schenck (nee Schultz) he was born on January 10, 1935, in Dayton, Ohio. He is predeceased by his brother Robert "Dick" Schenck, and sisters Gertrude K. Ross, Lillian M. Oswalt and Mary E. Cunningham. Don graduated from Oakwood High School, The Ohio State University, where he was a member of Sigma Chi, and the University of Cincinnati College of Law. He practiced law for more than 50 years. Family, friends, and colleagues could count on Don for offering his point of view and resources. A true gentleman, Don put others' needs ahead of his own. He believed in giving back. He supported many organizations, especially his church where he was an elder, deacon and involved in youth education. In 2005, The Anderson Area Chamber of Commerce recognized Don for his Civic Volunteerism. A dedicated member of the Zoning Commission from 1990-2004, he served as chair several times. He was a member of the Hamilton County Board of Zoning Appeals and the Board of Directors of the Bramble Savings and Loan, as well as a charter board member of the Community Coordinating Council for Youth. He shared his passions for Dixie Land and Big Band jazz. Happiest spending time with friends and family, Don was an avid golfer and loved fishing. In creative endeavors, he pursued photography, woodworking, and recently watercolors. Don is survived by his beloved wife Barbara, his children Andrea Schenck (John Zinsser) of Switzerland; David A. Schenck (Mary Lou Cummings) of Havertown, PA; and Susan E. Noel of Cincinnati, and grandchildren Olivia and Jackson Noel, and Julia Schenck, and nieces and nephews. The family visitation at 2 p.m. and service to celebrate Don's life at 3 p.m. will be at Mount Washington Presbyterian Church on Friday, February 10, 2023. A reception will follow. His family deeply appreciates the caring staff of Christ Hospital, Cincinnati Hospice Blue Ash, and especially his attentive, long-time physicians Drs. Shaoming Huang and Santosh Menon. Gifts may be made in Don's memory to: St. Jude Children's Research Hospital, City Gospel Mission (of Cincinnati), and the First Nations Development Institute. Arrangements by T.P. White Funeral Home.

