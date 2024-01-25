Schell, Andrew W.



Age 88, passed away on January 19, 2024 at his home. He was born on May 22, 1935 in Cincinnati, Ohio the son of William and Eva (Wheeler) Schell. He served in the United States Army and on June 17, 1958, he married Joan R. Lemkuhl. Andrew worked for many years with Jack Betsch as a plasterer. He is survived by his wife, Joan Schell; two children, Jeff (Anna) Schell and Brenda (David) Steele; four grandchildren, Matthew, Michelle (Branden) Olson Steele, Allen and Maria (Ronnell) Sherman; two great grandchildren, Harmony and Abel; one brother, Richard; one sister, Nancy; and many other loving nieces, nephews, relatives and friends. He was preceded in death by his parents and brothers and sisters, Evelyn Harris and Raymond, Alvin, Richard, and Barbie Schell. Visitation will be held at Charles C. Young Funeral Home, 4032 Hamilton Cleves Road, Ross, OH on Thursday, January 25, 2024 from 6-8 p.m. Funeral services will be on Friday at 10 a.m. at the funeral home with burial following in Crown Hill Memorial Park in Cincinnati. Memorials may be made to the Gary Sinise Foundation (garysinisefoundation.org). Online condolences at www.charlesyoungfuneralhome.com.



