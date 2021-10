SCHEIDT, Charles Ronald



Age 73, of Centerville, passed away on Sunday, October 3, 2021. Family will greet friends 5-8PM on Wednesday, October 6 at ROUTSONG FUNERAL HOME, 2100 E STROOP RD, KETTERING. Mass of Christian Burial will be held the following morning, Thursday at 11AM at Our Lady of the Immaculate Conception, 2300 S Smithville Rd, Dayton. For complete remembrances and to share memories and condolences with the family please visit www.routsong.com.