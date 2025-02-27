Scheid, Jackie



Age 82 of Monroe, passed away on Monday, February 24, 2025 at Liberty Place Memory Care. She was born on April 26, 1942 in Hamilton, the daughter of the late Ollie H. and Nanie B. (Lowe) Day. Jackie was a veteran Captain of the Army Reserve Nurse Corps. and retired from Cincinnati VA as a Registered Nurse after over 20 years of employment. She married the love of her life, Jack Scheid (pictured), on July 24, 1965 in Hamilton, and he preceded her in death just one month ago on January 13, 2025. Jackie is survived by her children, Charles Scheid and Joy Dowdy; son-in-law, Noel Morgan; grandchildren, Christopher (Bridgette) Scheid and Brandi Scheid; great-grandchildren, Aurora Scheid and Samuel Scheid; and sister, Fonda Baker. She was preceded in death by her husband; parents; children, Jack "Greg" Scheid, Johnny Scheid, and Donna Morgan; and siblings, Irene Day, Mary Elanore, Betty Jo Robberson, Sylvia Van Ocker, Eugene Day, and Ollie Day. A Graveside Service will be held at 11am on Friday, February 28, 2025 at Hickory Flat Cemetery in St. Clair Township, Ohio. Condolences may be left for the family at www.Webb-Noonan.com



