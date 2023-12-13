Schauer, George

Schauer Jr., George W.



George W. Schauer Jr., age 96 of Clayton, passed away of old age on Friday, December 8, 2023, at his home with his family by his side. He was born in Canton, Ohio on August 2, 1927, to the late George W. and Clara (Schwarz) Schauer Sr. George achieved the rank of Eagle Scout at the age of 16 and has been active with the Scouts for 80 years and was the holder of the Silver Beaver Award. He was a veteran of WWII having proudly served in the U.S. Navy aboard the U.S.S. Bon Homme Richard (CVA-31). George completed high school and went to Ohio University receiving his Bachelor of Science in Electrical Engineering in 1950. George retired from Frigidaire/General Motors with over 30 years of service as Senior Project Engineer with 10 patents awarded. He was a member of Precious Blood Catholic Church and the Catholic League. George was also a member of the Eagle Scout Association, the Ohio Wander Freunde Walking Club, Wandering Wheels Walking Club, the American Volkssport Association, Dayton Art Institute, Naval Aviation Museum Foundation, USS Bon Homme Richard Shipmates Assoc., Camp Tuscazoar Foundation, Glen Helen Assoc., National Rifle Assoc., and the American Legion Post # 707. He is survived by his children: April Slane, Constance (Don) Conley, Kurt (Michelle Sipple) Schauer, Eric Schauer, Kristopher Schauer, Douglas Schauer, Dawn Cloud, Melissa "Misty" Donohoo, 20 grandchildren, 31 great grandchildren, sister: Nancy Hilkert, special friend: Amy Dancer, nieces, nephews, relatives and friends. He was preceded in death by his wife: Doris "Jean" (Camp) Schauer, parents: George W. and Clara (Schwarz) Schauer Sr., sister: Mary Bambeck, sons-in-law: Matthew Donohoo and Gregory Cloud. The family would like to extend a special thanks to his daughter, Dawn and son, Eric and Ohio's Hospice of Dayton and nurse, Lisa for the wonderful care given to their father. A Mass of Christian Burial will be said at 10:00 a.m. on Friday, December 15, 2023, at Precious Blood Catholic Church (4961 Salem Ave.). The family will receive friends on Thursday, from 5:00 to 7:00 p.m. at the Kindred Funeral Home (400 Union Blvd., Englewood). A Graveside Service will also be held on Friday at 2:30 p.m. at St. Augustine Cemetery in Minster. If desired, memorial contributions may be made to the American Volkssport Association. Online condolences may be made to the family at www.KindredFuneralHome.com



Sign the guestbook at Legacy.com