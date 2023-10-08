Schamel, Brian G.



Brian G. Schamel, age 63, of Milford, Ohio passed away on Thursday, September 28, 2023. He worked in Sales for over 30 years at Gilkey Windows. Brian was a self-taught guitarist/song writer and released his own CD. He loved nature, fishing, hiking, canoeing, kayaking, camping, and traveling. He enjoyed watching the birds in his backyard. Brian loved the Lord and his family more than anything. Family gatherings were very important to him, and he enjoyed the homemade ice cream that came along with them. He is survived by his sisters, Teresa Cost (fiancé Stephen Smith) and Kathleen (Glen) Rose; brother, Michael (Judy) Schamel; dear friend and caregiver, Debbie Popp; beloved nieces and nephews, Christina (Michael) Hunt, Emily (Dave) Stoner, Jared (Laura) Cost, Jennifer (Dan) Abling, Thomas (Kate) Schamel, Jeffrey (Tara) Schamel, Kevin (Kristin) Schamel; numerous nieces and nephews; special friend, Jeff; and many other good friends. Brian is preceded in death by his parents, William "Jim" James and Reta Mae Schamel; brother-in-law, Joseph Cost; and nephew, Joseph A. Cost II. A Celebration of Life will be held from 2:00-4:00 PM on Saturday, October 14, 2023 at North Star Church in Loveland, Ohio (11020 S Lebanon Rd, Loveland, OH 45140). A Graveside Service will be held at 11 AM on Wednesday, October 18, 2023 at Royal Oak Memorial Gardens (7217 National Rd, Brookville, OH 45309) with a brief service led by Michael Schamel. Memorial contributions may be made to the American Cancer Society, (4540 Cooper Rd, Cincinnati, OH 45242) or Hospice of Cincinnati (P.O. Box 633597, Cincinnati, OH 45263-3597). To leave an online condolence for the family, please visit www.KindredFuneralHome.com.



