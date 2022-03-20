SCHAFFRANEK, Helfried A. "Hal"



Age 83 of Englewood, Ohio, and Sarasota, Florida, passed away unexpectedly on Sunday, March 13, 2022, in Sarasota, Florida. He retired from General Motors. He was a member of St. Armands Key Lutheran Church in Sarasota, Florida, and was a long time member of the Englewood Sister City Club. Hal for many years had a booth at the Englewood Fine Arts Festival and sold his carved wooden Santa's and snowmen. He had many fans that would come back every year to get a new one. He is survived by his daughter: Jennifer Schaffranek, son: James (Kimberly) Schaffranek, grandchildren: Jordan, Kaylyn, Joseph, sister: Erika Heitzman, brother: Fritz Schaffranek,



nieces, nephews, relatives and friends. He was preceded in death by his wife: Susanne (Michel) Schaffranek and parents: Gottfried and Ottilie (Mikitta) Schaffranek. Funeral Services will be held at 10:00 a.m. on Wednesday, March 23, 2022, at the Kindred Funeral Home, (400 Union Blvd., Englewood) with Rev. Kim Armentrout officiating. Interment will follow the service at Bethel Cemetery. The family will receive friends on Tuesday, from 5:00 to 7:00 p.m. at the funeral home. If



desired, memorial contributions may be made to the



American Cancer Society. To view the service for Hal and leave an online condolence for the family, please visit



www.KindredFuneralHome.com