Schaff III, Irving M. "Irv"



age 64, of Centerville, OH, passed away on Friday, February 16, 2024. A visitation will be held from 4-7pm on Wednesday, February 21, 2024 at Routsong Funeral Home, 2100 E. Stroop Rd. Kettering, OH 45429, with a service to follow at 7pm. For complete obituary please visit www.Routsong.com.



