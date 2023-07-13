Schafer, Patricia

Schafer (Tirey), Patricia I.



Patricia 'Pat' Schafer, 78, of Springfield Ohio, passed away peacefully at her home on July 10, 2023. She was born on July 14, 1945 in Ironton, OH and graduated Springfield North High School. She is survived by her sons: Greg and Mark Schafer; granddaughters: Sumer, Hannah and Lia Schafer. She was preceded in death by her devoted husband of 51 years, Victor 'Vic' Schafer, her mother Margaret Tirey, her brother Phil Tirey, her brother Clerance Tirey, and her sisters Emily and Margaret Tirey. She was a homemaker, wife, mother of two sons, and grandmother (NaNa) of three grandchildren that she adored. Her passion for life was evident in the way she was devoted to her family. Affectionately known as Aunt Pat by family and friends, she was known for her generous spirit and was passionate about attending family and friends functions for each of life's celebrations. She devoted herself to family and as a result created cherished lifetime memories that will carry on in each of the lives she touched. She made each holiday special by the traditions celebrated and the quality time together as a family. She was passionate about decorating and caring for the home and was responsible for creating a beautiful place for her family. She take pleasure in sitting on her front porch and enjoying her flowers and watching the Hummingbirds visit the feeder. Her presence will be missed and the memories she has created throughout her life will always be cherished. A gathering of family and friends will be Monday, July 17th, from 12 p.m.  1:00 p.m. in the LITTLETON & RUE FUNERAL HOME with funeral services following at 1:00 p.m. with Mark Schafer officiating. In lieu of flowers, the family suggests Memorials in Pat's name to the Humane Society of Clark Co., Animal Shelter, 5201 Urbana Rd., Springfield, OH 45502.





Sign the guestbook at Legacy.com

View the obituary on Legacy.com

Funeral Home Information

Littleton & Rue Funeral Home

830 N Limestone Street

Springfield, OH

45503-3610

https://www.littletonandrue.com/?utm_campaign=legacytraffic&utm_source=legacy&utm_medium=referral