SCHAFER, Sr., Jack L.

Jack L. Schafer, Sr. of Troy, age 83, passed away December 27, 2020. He was born February 11, 1937, in Greenville, Ohio, to Edward and Esther A. (Blumenstock) Schafer. Jack graduated from Greenville High School and served his country in the

Army Reserves. He worked as a carpenter and loved woodworking, gardening, and was a big sports enthusiast. Most of all he loved his family. Jack was preceded in death by his

parents and his brother James Schafer. He is survived by his loving wife of 61 years, Patricia Ann (Smedley) Schafer;

children Candi (Ty) Hissong of Troy and Jack L. Schafer, Jr. of Tipp City; and grandchildren Nicholas and Abigail Hissong.

Private services will be held at the convenience of the family, burial at Riverside Cemetery, West Milton. Arrangements in care of Hale-Sarver Funeral Home, West Milton. Memorial contributions may be made to the Tipp City Church of Christ, 6460 S. County Rd 25A, Tipp City, OH 45371. Messages of

sympathy may be left for the family at www.hale-sarver.com.

