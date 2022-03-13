SCHAEFFER, Joan Elaine



Age 81, of Columbus, Ohio, passed away on Wednesday, March 9, 2022, at Bethany Village in Dayton, Ohio. Joan was born in Reading, PA, on September 9, 1940, to the late



Franklin and Helen (Fox) Holtzman. She retired from Nationwide Insurance as a computer programmer. Joan also worked as a math tutor at Columbus State Community College. Joan graduated summa cum laude with a BS in Math in 1962 from Albright College in Reading, PA. She earned a master's degree in Math Education from Johns Hopkins University. Joan loved people and visiting with friends, swimming and water aerobics, walking, volunteering, and was an excellent cook. She enjoyed singing in the choir at Worthington United Methodist Church where she was an active member and volunteer for over 40 years. Vacations at the Jersey shore were a tradition cherished by Joan and the entire family. Joan was preceded in death by her husband Bruce; sister, Lois Rivard; grandson,



Jeffrey Czapla; and son-in-law, John Holm. She is survived by daughters, Susan Holm and Karen (Rick) Czapla; grandchildren, David and Sarah Holm, and Sophie Czapla; and sister, Debra Shea. The family thanks Bethany Village for their loving care. A memorial service will be held Tuesday, March 15, 2022, at 10am at Christ United Methodist Church, 3440 Shroyer Rd., Kettering, OH 45429. In memory of Joan, donations may be given to Worthington United Methodist Church, 600 High St., Worthington, OH 43085. Fond memories and expressions of sympathy may be made at www.routsong.com.

