SCHAEFER, Richard Lee, "Dick" of Dayton, Ohio went to be with his Lord and Savior on Wednesday, October 4, 2023. He was 84 years old. Born on May 16th, 1939, in Dayton, Ohio, to Frank and Elizabeth "Sis" Schaefer, Dick was raised in Dayton, graduating from Fairview High School in 1957 and DePauw University in 1961. He married his high school sweetheart Phyllis Ann Warner, at their beloved Grace United Methodist church on July 29, 1961, and together they raised three children, David (Caroline), Douglas (Debra Du Mez), and Katherine Schaefer. He eventually took over the family business, The Schaefer Group, and was a longtime volunteer at the Boy Scouts of America, one of the many volunteer positions that contributed to his role as a pilar of the Dayton community. Tragically after 34 years of marriage, Phyllis, passed away due to injuries sustained in a car accident on August 11, 1993.



Following Phyllis' death, Dick was blessed in love and marriage to Katharine Schaefer on July 3, 1995, mother to Somona (Rudy) Zuniga, Karla (Adolf) Lane, and David Robinson. Together, they attended Fairview United Methodist Church, shared numerous adventures with the "Drew Gang," and dedicated their lives to supporting their grown children and 17 grandchildren. Dick was preceded in his death by his beloved wife, Phyllis, and his parents, Frank and Sis. He is survived by his beloved wife, Katharine, his sister Barbara Winslow and numerous nephews, nieces, aunts and uncles.



The memorial services will be conducted by the Rev. Neil Gaiser at 12:00, noon Friday, October 20, 2023, at the Fairview United Methodist Church located at 828 W. Fairview Ave. Dayton, Ohio. The family will begin receiving guests at 10:00am on Friday morning. In lieu of flowers contributions may be made to UMCOR, Fairview Church or a charity of one's choice. Service arrangements have been entrusted to Baker-Hazel & Snider Funeral Home. Dick's full obituary and online condolences for the family may be viewed/sent to www.bakerhazelsnider.com.



