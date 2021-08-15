SCHAEFER, Betty J.



82, of North Port, Florida, died peacefully, in her home on Wednesday, August 4, 2021.



Betty was born October 4, 1938, in Dayton, Ohio, to the late Walter and Dorothy (Jones) Hoellerman. She was a retired Registered Nurse. Betty moved to Florida in 2017 from



Dayton, (Miami Twp) Ohio. She was an avid bridge player, she loved to knit, sew and cross stitch.



She is survived by her loving family, a daughter, Teresa "Terri" E. Brock (Bruce) of Punta Gorda, FL; a son, Michael T. Schaefer of Middletown, OH; a brother, Charles Hoellerman (Diane) of Miamisburg, OH; 4 grandchildren: Anthony Lautzenheiser (Heather), of Sunbury, OH., Caiti Lautzenheiser of Venice, FL., Ben Lautzenheiser (Kate) of Westerville, OH, and Andrew Schaefer of Columbus, OH., As well as 2 great-grandchildren, several nieces and nephews, extended family and many friends. Betty was preceded in death by her husband Tom Schaefer in 2009.



A Memorial Mass will be held by the family later this year.



Memorial contributions in her memory may be made to: St. Jude Children's Research Hospital.



Friends may visit online at www.robersonfh.com to extend condolences to the family. Arrangements by Roberson



Funeral Home & Crematory, Port Charlotte Chapel.

