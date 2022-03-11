SCHADE, Donald Joseph



80, beloved husband, father, grandpa, brother, uncle and friend passed away from this world on March 10, 2022. He was born on August 1, 1941, to his adoring parents Ralph and Dolores Schade of Helena, OH, who precede him in death. He is survived by his wife of 51 years, Marcy, four children and nine grandchildren; Jon and Carrie Schade and their two



children, Mary and Luke; Jamie and Agata Schade; Jennifer Schade and her four children, Nathan, Olivia, Alana and



Isabella; and Julie and Robert Beal and their three children, Ethan, Anna and Madelyn. He is also survived by his sister Joan and her husband Stan Jones, his brother Edward and his wife Sharon, his brother James and his wife Carol, and many nieces and nephews. He was a proud 1963 graduate of the University of Notre Dame and earned an MBA at Bowling Green State University in 1965. He began his career as an associate professor of Economics at the University of Dayton. His career as a stockbroker and financial advisor spanned 47 years at Merrill Lynch. Don was blessed with a profound generosity that knew no bounds. He was deeply devoted to his faith and his family, and will be greatly missed by all who loved him. We wish to thank all who compassionately cared for him in his



final months. A funeral Mass will be celebrated at Holy Angels Catholic Church, 10:30 am, Monday, March 14, 2022, followed by a private family burial at Woodland Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, please consider a donation in his memory to the



Dayton Early College Academy, Hospice of Dayton, or a



charity of your choice. Tobias Funeral Home, Beavercreek, Ohio, entrusted with services. To leave a message or share a special memory of Donald with his family, please visit:



