SCENTERS, James Walter "Jim"

Age 87 of Dayton, passed away Friday, November 27, 2020, at Hospice of Dayton. He was born June 6, 1933, in Dayton, Ohio, to the late Clarence W. Scenters and Mamie G. Scenters-Taylor. He was

married to his wonderful wife,

Phyllis Marie Pressel on May 6, 1957, for forty-two years.

Phyllis passed away on December 26, 1999. Jim is survived by one son, James W. Scenters, Jr. and his wonderful wife Barbara; one daughter, Claudia Studebaker; five grandchildren, Alyssa Scenters, Zachary

Scenters, Heather (Chris) Leis, Holly Studebaker, and David (Megan) Studebaker; three great-grandchildren, Isaac Leis, Hunter Leis, and Ellianne Studebaker. He is also survived by numerous family and friends. Jim graduated from Germantown High School and attended Sinclair College. He served in the United States Air Force during the Korean War and was honorably discharged as rank Staff Sargent. He retired from Dayton Press in 1982 as a Pressman. He pursued another

career in real estate retiring as a Relator/Broker with LeValley Realty in 2011. Jim loved all sports, football, baseball, basketball, and golf. He also officiated High School football and

basketball being a past member of Miami Valley Officials

Association for years. One of his favorite activities was ballroom dancing where he met Phyllis Pressel! He was very active in the Masonic Lodges for over 50 years, being past master of John W. Durst Lodge #716, Scottish Rite Valley of Dayton, Twin Valley Chapter, Reed Commandery and Antioch Shrine. Jim was also a member of the Kettering American Legion Post 598. He was an active member of Christ United Methodist Church and a former member of St. John's Lutheran Church. Jim was also involved in many charities. The family would like to thank his care team from the Dayton V.A. which included Dr. Olson, social worker Rita, and Nurse Tracy. In lieu of

flowers, you may donate to the Dayton V.A. Medical Center in memory of Big Jim. Visitation will be held from 10:00 am

to 11:00 am on December 4, 2020, at Newcomer Funeral Home-Kettering Chapel. Funeral Service will be officiated

by Pastor Brian Law at 11:00 am. Please visit www.newcomer

dayton.com to share a memory in the family guest book.

