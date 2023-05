Saxbury (Frye), Esther



Esther Saxbury, of Monroe, Ohio passed away, on Friday, May 5, 2023. Services under the care of Baker-Stevens-Parramore Funeral Home. Visitation will take place on Thursday, May 11, 2023 from 10:00 a.m. – 12:00 p.m. at First Christian Church 4520 Rosedale Road, Middletown, Ohio 45042. Funeral Services at 12:00 p.m.