Savage, Paul Keaton



It is with profound sadness that I share the passing of our beloved father Paul Keaton Savage born February 28, 1944 in Livingston, Tennessee who left us on May 25, 2024 at the age of 80 surrounded by his loving family in his final moments. He was a man of immense work ethic and cherished, every moment spent with his loved ones, his passion for working on antique cars and his unwavering spirit will forever be remembered, he is survived by his 4 brothers 6 children 14 grandchildren and 12 great grandchildren who will continue to honor his legacy by living their lives to the fullest. To commemorate his remarkable life and the memories we cherish, a Visitation will be held at Newcomer Funeral Home - Centerville Chapel, 820 Miamisburg-Centerville Rd., Dayton, OH 45459 on Monday, June 3 from 5 to 7 PM. A Funeral Service will be held on Tuesday, June 4th, at the funeral home at 12:00PM. Interment will follow at Woodhill Cemetery. We welcome all who knew him to join us in celebrating the life of a man who was loved deeply and will be missed. Please visit www.newcomerdayton.com to share a memory in the family guestbook.



