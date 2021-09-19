SAUL, Byron "Ed"



92, of Brookville (formerly of New Lebanon), passed away peacefully on September 15, 2021, with his loving wife and family at his side. He was retired from Triangle Precision Industries as a model maker. He loved traveling and after hosting numerous exchange students, he became a seasoned international traveler. As an avid Ohio State fan he loved rooting on the Buckeyes. He and Arlene are members of Westminster Presbyterian Church in Dayton. He loved gardening and



always had plenty of produce to share with friends and neighbors. He was preceded in death by his parents, Herman and Myrtle Saul. He is survived by his wife of 71 years, Arlene (Stebbins); brother, Melvin Saul (Jackie); daughters, Vicki (Steve) Pittman and Nancy (Greg) Boese; four grandchildren, Steven Pittman Jr, Emily (Kevin) Huser, Gordon (Brett) Boese, Thomas (Kelly) Boese; four great-grandchildren, Patrick Pittman, Callan, Maclin, and Adelynne Huser. He will be missed by all. The family would like to thank the staff at



Brookhaven Rehab and Ohio Valley Hospice for all their love, care and support. In lieu of flowers, contributions can be made to Westminster Presbyterian Church, Ohio Valley



Hospice or the charity of your choice. A celebration of life will be held on Wednesday, September 29, 2:00 pm at Westminster Presbyterian Church in Dayton. Arrangements in care of Gilbert-Fellers Funeral Home, Brookville.

