Sauer, Ruth Farrar

Obituaries
2 hours ago
X

Farrar Sauer (Swanson), Ruth Bernice

Ruth Bernice Swanson Farrar Sauer

Middletown, Ohio

August 6, 1923 - November 18, 2023

Ruth Bernice Swanson Farrar Sauer, 100 years old, died peacefully on November 18, 2023.

Ruth started teaching in 1965 as a substitute teacher, but was soon hired full-time to teach business courses, like typing and office organization, at Middletown High School, retiring after all of her children graduated from college.

A private family service will be held December 7, 2023. Donations in memoriam made be made to Keep Middletown Beautiful (https://keepmiddletownbeautiful.org). For the complete obituary, please go to the Breitenbach-Anderson Funeral Home website.

Sign the guestbook at Legacy.com

View the obituary on Legacy.com

In Other News
1
Jordan, Patricia
2
Wolf, Charles
3
Theis, Stephen
4
Smart, Robert
5
Dennison, Carol
© 2023 Journal-News.
All Rights Reserved.
By using this website, you accept the terms of our
Visitor Agreement, Privacy Policy, CCPA, and understand your options regarding Ad Choices.
Learn about Careers at Cox Enterprises.
Back to Top