SAUER, Donald "Butch"



Don, 73, of West Carrollton,passed away peacefully January 3, 2023, with his family by his side. Survived by his wife of 54 years Cathy (Smith), daughters, Amy Sauer, Connie Sauer, Kate (Brian) Thornton, 7 grandchildren, David, Jennifer, Donnie (Marissa), Emily, Angela, Ben, Alex, a brother, and a sister. There will be a Celebration of Life for family and friends at a later date.