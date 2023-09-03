Sauer, Alberta Louise



Age 103, passed away Tuesday, August 29, 2023. She was born January 12, 1920 in Dayton, Ohio; the daughter of the late Emil Leon and Martha (Zebold) Liffick. Along with her parents, Alberta is preceded in death by her husband, John Edward Sauer and brothers, Jack, Richard, and Joseph Liffick. She is survived by children, John Sauer, Jr., Sandy ("Butch") Ayers, and David (Gayla) Sauer; grandchildren, Chantel (Robert) Kalish, Mark (Teresa) Ayers, Nathan (Jennifer) Ayers, and Rachel Ayers; 13 great-grandchildren; 3 great-great-grandchildren; brother, David (Nancy) Liffick; and numerous extended family members and friends. Alberta was a lifetime avid gardener; she could almost always be found in her beautiful garden. She loved to spend time with her family, especially her grandchildren. Alberta will be dearly missed by her loving family. A funeral service will be held on Tuesday, September 5, 2023 at 1:00PM at Routsong Funeral Home, 81 N. Main Street, Centerville, Ohio 45459. Family and friends may visit from 12:00PM until the time of service. Burial will follow at Glen Haven Memorial Gardens. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to your favorite charity. Fond memories and expressions of sympathy may be made at www.routsong.com.



