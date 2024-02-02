Sarno, Enzo Owen-Reese



Enzo Owen-Reese Sarno was called to Heaven on January 28, 2024, while at Cincinnati Children's Hospital.



Enzo was born on January 13, 2024, in Kettering, OH, the son of Vincenzo David Sarno and Alyssa Breigh-Ann Preston, who survive in Clayton, OH. He is also survived by maternal grandparents, Amber & Lucus Sorgen of Bellefontaine, OH, paternal grandparents, Angela & Scott Barwick and Mario Sarno & Cat Wiler, all of Dayton, aunts and uncles, Ashlynn Manns, Nathan Manns, Wynter Sherman, Keaton (Taylor) Preston, Jackson (Kirsten) Preston, Gabriella (Zach) Kirby, and Scott Barwick II, special cousin, E.J. Kirby, Godfather, Dylan Brown, and pet dog, Hazel.



Enzo was born with a strong will and determined personality. In his short life, he impacted the lives of all who loved him.



A gathering of remembrance will be from noon to 2:00 pm, Friday, February 2, 2024, at Shoffstall Funeral Home, 205 S. Main St, Lakeview.



Memorial contributions may be given in Enzo's memory to Cincinnati Children's Hospital.



Arrangements are in the care of Shoffstall Funeral Home, Lakeview, OH. Condolences may be expressed at shoffstallfuneralhome.com.



