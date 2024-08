Sargent, Scott Lee



Dr. Scott Sargent, 69, of Kettering, Ohio passed away Saturday, August 3, 2024. He was born in Dayton, Ohio on March 6, 1955 to Jack and Joanne Sargent. He was a graduate of Fairmont East High School and The Ohio State University School of Medicine. Scott is survived by his son, Mark and daughters, Amy and Holly and four grandchildren. He also leaves behind brothers, Jack (Gwen), Joe (Linda) and sister Judi. Rest in peace. No services



Sign the guestbook at Legacy.com