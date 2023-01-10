SARGENT, Darrell R.



11/25/1942 - 01/03/2023



Son of Alva and Emma (Waites) Sargent of Mowrystown, OH. Graduate of Whiteoak H.S. 1962. After graduation he moved to Dayton to pursue employment as an auto mechanic and worked in several repair shops, often in his own home as well. He is highly regarded by customers who will miss his friendly demeanor. He shared a kind and loving relationship with his partner of 27 years Deborah (Lynn) Augustine and was thought of as kind, caring and generous by his stepdaughter Shannon Augustine. Along with Lynn and Shannon, he is survived by his son Darrell (Lisa) Sargent Jr., daughter Melissa Sargent, stepson James (Tarrin) Augustine, grandchildren Darrell (Dierdre) Sargent III, Kiersten (Paul) Sacksteder, Katelin Sargent, Skylar Colston, Stacie Colston, great-granddaughters Daya, Della Sargent, Maci, Bridgette Sacksteder. Family and friends are welcome to join in celebration of life gathering January 15 from 12-4 committal service with commendation by Deacon Carlos Sota at 2:45. Crystal Lakes community club house, 1 Club Circle, Medway, OH 45341.

