Naas, Sandy



In Loving Memory



Sandra K. 'Sandy' Naas, age 77, of Vandalia, OH passed away unexpectedly on October 23, 2025. She was born on June 14, 1948 in Dayton, OH. Surviving are her boyfriend of 34 years: Tom J. Ferdelman; two sons: Joel (Monica) Naas of Springboro, OH and Kevin Naas of Sidney, OH; three grandchildren: Austin Naas of Huber Heights, OH, Dana Naas of Xenia, OH and Marissa (Brendan) Benge of Troy, OH; and sister: Linda S. (Grewe) Fluty of New Lebanon, OH. She was preceded in death by her brother, Michael P. 'Mike' Grewe and parents, Paul H. Grewe and Valita R. (Markward) Grewe.



Sandy graduated from Julienne High School and then from the Dayton School of Practical Nursing to obtain her Licensed Practical Nurse (LPN) degree.



She stayed very active throughout her life and found great pleasure in polka dancing with Tom, family, and friends. Later, she also discovered the joys of pickleball.



Sandy truly had a zest for life and was usually found laughing or talking boisterously at gatherings.



She donated her body to the Wright State University School of Medicine, so there will not be a viewing or service for Sandy. It was her wish to have a Celebration of Life gathering instead. The location, date, and time To Be Determined (possibly in November or in the Spring to allow for one of her favorite polka bands to be scheduled and to allow for avoiding winter driving and bad weather).



Contact Joel or Tom at their numbers or emails to be added to the Sandy Naas Celebration of Life Announcement List. As soon as plans are set, you will be contacted so you can save the date and attend. Those who have already made contact are on the list.



If possible, this announcement will be updated with details regarding the Sandy Naas Celebration of Life, once those become available.



