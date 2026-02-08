Sandra Schwartz

SCHWARTZ, Sandra M. & Julie A.



SANDRA MARIE SCHWARTZ, age 74, of Washington Township, passed away on January 28, 2026.



JULIE ANN SCHWARTZ, age 47, of Washington Township, passed away on December 2, 2025.



Family and friends are invited to gather on Tuesday, February 10, 2026 from 5-7pm, in the WESTBROCK FUNERAL HOME- KETTERING, 5980 Bigger Road.



A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated in their honor by Fr. Brian Phelps on Wednesday, February 11, 2026 beginning at 10:30am at Church of the Incarnation. Burial will take place at a later date in the St. Joseph Cemetery in Fremont, Ohio. Their complete life tributes may be viewed and shared by visiting www.westbrockfuneralhome.com.



Sign the guestbook at Legacy.com