Sandra Scholl

Scholl, Sandra N. "Sandy"



Sandra N. "Sandy" Scholl of Springfield, Ohio went to be with her Lord and Savior Jesus on Sunday, March 15, 2026. She was 84 years young. Born in Dayton, Ohio on October 24, 1941, the only daughter of Margaret Ellen Hunsicker Kuster. Sandy married Maurice Scholl on July 9, 1960 and spent the next 43 years in love with him until his passing in 2003. In addition to her mother and husband, Sandy was preceded in death by her grandson Alex Butts. Maurice and Sandy made their home in Clark County, first in South Vienna and then settling down in New Moorefield and were dedicated members of Pointe of Grace Church. Sandy was very active in her church. She served on many committees and was the Director of Vacation Bible School for many years. Sandy brought sunshine and smiles wherever she went with her positive outlook on every aspect of life. She always saw the glass half full. She was blessed with a very loving family and an abundance of friends that she considered family as well. Survivors include her daughter, Kelli (Jerry) Butts; son, Douglas (Lora) Scholl both of South Vienna; grandson, Wesley (Sarah) Owens; great-granddaughter, Ellie Owens; step-grandson Shane (Tosha) Sawyer; five bonus great-grandchildren and four great-great grandchildren. She is also survived by many special friends, cousins, nieces and nephews. Also, her devoted niece, Kathy Trimmer who Sandy thought of as a daughter. The family also wishes to show their appreciation to Pam King and Jean Stout who visited Sandy weekly. A gathering of friends and family will be held on Sunday, March 22, 2026 from 2:00-4:00 p.m. at Jackson Lytle & Lewis Life Celebration Center. A Celebration of Sandy's life will follow on Monday, March 23, 2026 at Pointe of Grace Church beginning at 2:00 p.m. with Pastor John Baugh officiating. In lieu of flowers, the family prefers memorial contributions be made to Sandy's church in her honor. Condolences are forwarded to the family by visiting www.jacksonlytle.com





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