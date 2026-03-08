Sandra Greene-Debusk

Greene-Debusk, Sandra Sue



Sandra Sue Greene-Debusk passed away on March 4, 2026, at the age of 88. Sue was born to the late Thelma Grace and Morgan Monroe Greene on October 17, 1937, in Whitley City, KY, and was a resident of Beavercreek, Ohio. Aside from her parents, Sue was preceded in death by her husband Elza James Debusk; siblings Pat (Royce) Bybee, Jack Greene, Jerry (Armadean) Greene, Linda Powers; special aunt and uncle, Betty and Jack Walker; nephew, Darin Powers; and great-nephew Nick Emrick. She is survived by nieces and nephews, Dawn (Sean) Corley, Deena (John) Kemper, DeAnn (Brandon) Beal, Dana (Jessica) Greene, Elizabeth Powers, Darrell (Karen) Bybee, Ann (Gary) Moore, Jason (Hollie) Greene, Jon (Leah) Greene and Paula Stovall; special cousins Donny Walker and Tara (Ted) Miller; brother-in-law, Jerry Powers and sister-in-law, Myrt Greene. She is also survived by numerous other great and great-great nieces and nephews. Sue had a love for Kentucky basketball and was always up for a friendly wager. She also enjoyed traveling and prided herself in traveling to all 50 states. She was always up to go out to eat, especially if it involved french fries. The most important part of her life was her family and taking care of them; her house was always the safe haven and the hub for all of the family gatherings. The family would like to extend a special thanks to the caretakers at Hospice of Dayton, Caretenders Hospice and Brookdale of Beavercreek. In lieu of flowers, donations in Sue's name may be made to Hospice of Dayton. Visitation will be Tuesday, March 10, 2026 from 5:00pm to 7:00pm at Tobias Funeral Home in Beavercreek. A funeral service will take place the following day at 11:00am followed by burial at Dayton Memorial Park.



