SANDERS, Sandra

1 hour ago

SANDERS, Sandra Diane

Age 72, of Dayton, OH, passed away on Tuesday, September 21, 2021. Funeral service will be held at 1:00 pm, Friday,

October 1, 2021, at Thomas

Funeral Home, 4520 Salem Ave., Dayton, Ohio 45416. Walk-through visitation will be held one hour prior to service. Interment: Woodland Cemetery and Arboretum. Online condolences may be sent to the family at www.thomasfunerals.com; virtual streaming link available.

Funeral Home Information

Thomas Funeral Home - Trotwood (Dayton)

4520 Salem Avenue

Dayton, OH

45416

https://www.thomasfunerals.com/?utm_campaign=legacytraffic&utm_source=legacy&utm_medium=referral

