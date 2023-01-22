SANDERS, Juanita

SANDERS (nee Jenkins), Juanita



Passed Away peacefully at home in Milwaukee, WI, on January 4, 2023.



Juanita was born in 1929 in Jackson County, TN, to parents Alton and Plumia Jenkins. She was the second oldest of six children and was known for keeping a keen and protective eye on her siblings. She graduated from Carthage High School and went on to marry Jack Sanders. She had a passion for helping others and pursued a career in healthcare where she worked in administration at the Miami Valley Hospital in Dayton, Ohio. In her spare time, Juanita enjoyed hanging out with family and friends and was an avid walker.



Juanita loved her family dearly. Her children were the light of her life and her relationship with her sisters was cherished. She was an amazing mother, sister, aunt, colleague, and friend. She touched the lives of so many people. She will truly be missed and will not be forgotten.



Juanita was preceded in death by her husband Jack; sons Robert and David; brothers Leon, Lee Eldon and Vondal Ray and sister Geneva. She is survived by her sister Wanda (Ron) Oates; nephews Tony (Ana) Oates and Ricky (Faye) Jenkins; nieces Glenda (Bo) Reed and Michelle Oates; sister-in-law Helen Jenkins and daughter-in-law Janet Ragan-Sanders.



In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions can be made to the Friends of the Tennessee School for the Blind Legacy Fund. Please make checks payable to and mail to The Community Foundation of Middle Tennessee (in memo area if the check, write: Friends of TSB Legacy Fund/in memory of Juanita Sanders), P.O. Box 440225, Nashville, TN 37244.



The family wishes to send a special thank you to the staff at The Key for their care and compassion.



Juanita will be laid to rest next to her son, Robert, at Wisconsin Memorial Park, 13235 W. Capitol Drive, Brookfield, WI 53005 at 1:00pm on January 27, 2023.



Heritage Funeral Home serving the family



414-321-7440



www.HeritageFuneral.com