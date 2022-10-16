SANDERS, Jean



A memorial service has been set to celebrate the life of Jean Sanders (née Rodgers) who passed away peacefully in her home surrounded by family on September 9, 2022.



She is survived by her loving husband of 58 years Robert F. Sanders; daughters Roxane, Lisa and Melanie; grandchildren Kellen and Kalla (Roxane) Nicholas (Lisa) Troy and Joshua (Melanie). Jean is also mourned by her sister Yvonne and brother John, as well as a host of family and friends.



The family will be pleased to welcome friends, colleagues and all those who Jean loved and cherished at a memorial service Sunday, October 30th at 1pm at the Cox Arboretum: 6733 N. Springboro Pike, Dayton, OH 45449.



Doors will close promptly at 1:30 for the service and will reopen once the service is complete.

