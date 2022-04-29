journal-news logo
SANDERS, Charles

SANDERS, Charles Ray "Chuck"

Charles Ray "Chuck" Sanders, age 92, of Urbana, died Monday, April 25, 2022, at The Bluebird Retirement Community in Marysville. 1947 graduate of Urbana High School; former

associate Urbana Implement Company; veteran US Air Force; former owner International Harvester dealership Sanders Sales and Service in Urbana; survived by wife, Beatrice Louise Castle Sanders; daughter, Kimberly (Phillip) Schaeffer; and others. Visitation 12-2 p.m., Monday, May 2, 2022, at First Baptist Church of Urbana, with Celebration of Life service 2 p.m.

UNDERWOOD FUNERAL HOME, Marysville.


Funeral Home Information

Underwood Funeral Home

703 East Fifth Street

Marysville, OH

43040

