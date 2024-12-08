Sandberg, Edward Andrew "Drew"



It is with profound sadness that I share the passing of my beloved father, Edward Andrew Sandberg, who left us on November 4th 2024 at the age of 70. Drew was born in San Benito, Texas and lived in Harlingen and Boerne during his youth. He graduated from Boerne High School, and then went on to earn his bachelor's degree in engineering and a masters in business from Texas A&M. He enlisted as an officer in the United States Air Force and later retired as a Lieutenant Colonel, eventually becoming a business owner.



Drew was a man of immense humor and wisdom, cherishing every moment spent with his loved ones. He was a die-hard Texas A&M Aggies fan and made it a point to catch every game. Cooking elaborate meals for family holidays and spending time outdoors, especially fishing, were very important to him. Drew was also a devoted father who was incredibly supportive of his children's interests including coaching various sports. There is not one thing he would not do for those he loved, he was emphatically selfless.



He is survived by his son, Kris Sandberg, and daughter, Kara Loeber, and his grandchildren, Lilyahna, Theodore, Madilyn, and Conrad, who will continue to honor his legacy by living their lives to the fullest. Drew's memory will live on in the hearts of all who knew and loved him.



