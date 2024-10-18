Samuels, Lewis

Samuels, Lt. Col., Ret., Lewis M.



Lt. Col. Lewis M. Samuels, USAF Retired, passed away on October 16, 2024. He was married to the love of his life, the late Nancy L. Samuels, for 59 years. He was a loving husband and father, and he will be dearly missed. He is survived by his daughter, Sherry Samuels; his son, Gregory (Wendy) Samuels; and his grandson, Andrew. To share a memory of Lewis or to leave a special message for his family, please visit www.NewcomerDayton.com.



