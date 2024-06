Samson, Robert L.



Robert L. Samson, age 98, passed away June 21, 2024. Visitation will be held Thursday, June 27th from 11 am to 1 pm at Moreland Funeral Home 55 East Schrock Road, Westerville, OH 43081 where a service will follow at 1:00 pm. Interment Northlawn Memory Gardens. For the complete obituary, please visit morelandfuneralhome.com



Sign the guestbook at Legacy.com