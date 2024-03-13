Sampson, Howard Briggs



It is with great sorrow that we share that Howard Briggs Sampson Jr., MD (72), of Maineville, Ohio, passed away on March 11, 2024. Howard was born in Springfield, Ohio in 1952 to Howard and Irene (Susie) Sampson, and while he was raised in Columbus, he ultimately returned to Springfield to start his own family. A graduate of The Ohio State University College of Medicine, he went on to become a board certified orthopedic surgeon in 1985. While in Springfield, he served at both Mercy and Community Hospitals, later working at Rice Hospital in Willmar, Minnesota.



Although he was forced to retire earlier than imagined due to health issues, Howard and Sally gratefully enjoyed many years of worldwide travel and adventure. In addition to travel, he loved his time with his dogs, Sammy and Ruby, birdwatching, and encouraging his grandchildren to become mathematicians. Howard is survived by his beloved wife of 45 years, Sally, their children Emily (Bryan) Kimble and David Sampson, his two grandchildren, Silas and Cordelia Kimble, as well as his older brother, David L. Sampson.



Family and friends will be received from 11 AM - 12 PM on Monday, March 18 at Tufts Schildmeyer Funeral Home, 129 N Riverside Ave, Loveland, OH 45140, where a memorial service will be held at 12 PM. Interment Gate of Heaven Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, donations to the Wounded Warrior Project or the American Heart Association would be greatly appreciated. www.tuftsschildmeyer.com



Sign the guestbook at Legacy.com