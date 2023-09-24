Sampson, Harrison Jay



Harrison Jay Sampson, age 73, of Dayton, Ohio, passed away Friday, September 15, 2023. Funeral service 12 pm Tuesday, September 26, 2023 at House of Wheat Funeral Home, 2107 N. Gettysburg Avenue, Dayton, Ohio. Visitation 10 am- 12 pm at which time family will receive friends.



Sign the guestbook at Legacy.com

View the obituary on Legacy.com

Funeral Home Information

House Of Wheat Funeral Home Inc

2107 N Gettysburg Ave

Dayton, OH

45406

https://www.houseofwheat.com/?utm_campaign=legacytraffic&utm_source=legacy&utm_medium=referral