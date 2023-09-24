Sampson, Harrison Jay
Harrison Jay Sampson, age 73, of Dayton, Ohio, passed away Friday, September 15, 2023. Funeral service 12 pm Tuesday, September 26, 2023 at House of Wheat Funeral Home, 2107 N. Gettysburg Avenue, Dayton, Ohio. Visitation 10 am- 12 pm at which time family will receive friends.
Funeral Home Information
House Of Wheat Funeral Home Inc
2107 N Gettysburg Ave
Dayton, OH
45406
