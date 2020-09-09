SAMPLES, Joshua E. Joshua E. Samples, of Mooresville, NC, passed away on September 3, 2020, at the age of 55. Funeral services will be held on Friday, September 11th, at the House of Deliverance Church, 333 S. Second St. Hamilton, OH. The family will receive friends from 10 am until time of service, 11 am. Interment will follow at Butler County Memorial Park. In lieu of flowers, the family requests donations be made in Joshua's honor to the kids' school at the following link http://tinyurl.com/joshuasamples or by mail, Community School of Davidson, 404 Armour St. Davidson, NC 28036. Professional services by Donald Jordan Memorial Chapel, Hamilton, OH.

