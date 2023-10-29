Salyers, Barbara L.



Barbara Louise (Griest) Salyers died on Oct. 24,th 2023. She was born on June 7th' 1936 to William Earl Black and Maudeen Gibson Black, in Covington KY. She moved to Clark County Ohio in 1941 and lived there all her life. She graduated from Tecumseh High School in 1954. She went on to attend Wittenberg University and earned a teaching degree. She began teaching in the Tecumseh Local School District and taught math during most of her career. In 1956, she married Bob Griest and they had three children. Both Bob and Barb retired in 1991. Barb loved to read and always had a book in her hand. It was thought that she had read over 1,000 books in her lifetime. After Bob died in 2001, she married Howard Salyers in 2003, whom she had known from Bethel Baptist Church, where she had held several offices. Howard and Barb were married almost 19 years when he passed in 2021. Later, she moved to Brookdale Buck Creek to live in assisted living. She was survived by her three children, Steve Griest (Clare), Ron Griest (Kim), and Lisa Bushman. She had 5 grandchildren (Daniel Griest, Corey Griest, Abby Griest, Rachel Bushman, Kristi Bushman) and 3 great grandchildren. Visitation will be held Tuesday, October 31, 2023, from 10-11am with the funeral to honor Barbara at 11:00am at Trostel, Chapman, Dunbar & Fraley Funeral Home. In lieu of flowers, contributions can be made to St. Jude Children's Hospital. Expressions of sympathy may be made at www.trostelchapman.com.





Funeral Home Information

Trostel, Chapman, Dunbar & Fraley Funeral Home

507 W. Jefferson Street

New Carlisle, OH

45344

https://www.trostelchapman.com